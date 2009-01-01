Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Seadoo 951 engine and pump alignement #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 206 Seadoo 951 engine and pump alignement I have a 2001 951 xp. I went to check the alignment the other day on it only to find out that it is quite a ways out of alignment. Evan after removing all the shim stacks the motor is a good 1/8 to 1/4 inch above the driveshaft. I checked that the pump shoe bolts where tight but no change. The pump shoe looks like it is okay. Is this typical? Should I worry about it? It was obviously that way for 20 years. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,805 Re: Seadoo 951 engine and pump alignement How did you think it was out of alignment? Was it eating the fingers off the coupling? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



