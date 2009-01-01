 Seadoo 951 engine and pump alignement
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:48 PM #1
    Jet Cowboy
    Jet Cowboy is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Wyo
    Posts
    206

    Seadoo 951 engine and pump alignement

    I have a 2001 951 xp. I went to check the alignment the other day on it only to find out that it is quite a ways out of alignment. Evan after removing all the shim stacks the motor is a good 1/8 to 1/4 inch above the driveshaft. I checked that the pump shoe bolts where tight but no change. The pump shoe looks like it is okay. Is this typical? Should I worry about it? It was obviously that way for 20 years.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:06 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,805

    Re: Seadoo 951 engine and pump alignement

    How did you think it was out of alignment? Was it eating the fingers off the coupling?
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. pagi

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 