Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Sea-Doo XP 951 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2020 Location OH Age 40 Posts 21 2000 Sea-Doo XP 951 Hello All!



My XP's crankshaft went bad. Where is a good place to buy a new crankshaft & counter balance? What brand is the best?

Also where can i find colored cooling lines? What size should they be and how much length should i purchase?



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) AndyScarth Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules