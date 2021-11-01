Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 300sx/440/550/650/750 Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2021 Location Michigan Posts 3 300sx/440/550/650/750 Parts

















Lots of extra part from projects that need a new home please message me with offers questions more pics etc. Located in Grand Rapids MI but Will ship at buyers expense



300sx:

-Aluminum pole with foam and plastic back

-Bar cover

-flywheel and cover

-Complete ebox in good condition

-Intake grate and ride plate

-Pump/prop/driveline

- custom plates to mount a 650/750 into a 300 hull

- complete hood



440/550:

-Pro extended ride plate

- jetsport intake grate

- full ebox

- hood strap

- driveshaft and housing

- pump and extra pump shoe

- bars turn plate and pole plate

- external fuel pumps

- rock county jetski (watcon) 750ss ebox mount for SX DRIVELINE ONLY



650/X2/750

- 3 motor plates

- X2 trim cone

- x2 dash

- x2 bar pad

- FULL 750sx hydro turf kit

- small pin 750 Crank NEEDS REBUILD



I have some other random stuff laying around that I probably forgot message with offers trades etc Ill get more pictures as needed





