Lots of extra part from projects that need a new home please message me with offers questions more pics etc. Located in Grand Rapids MI but Will ship at buyers expense
300sx:
-Aluminum pole with foam and plastic back
-Bar cover
-flywheel and cover
-Complete ebox in good condition
-Intake grate and ride plate
-Pump/prop/driveline
- custom plates to mount a 650/750 into a 300 hull
- complete hood
440/550:
-Pro extended ride plate
- jetsport intake grate
- full ebox
- hood strap
- driveshaft and housing
- pump and extra pump shoe
- bars turn plate and pole plate
- external fuel pumps
- rock county jetski (watcon) 750ss ebox mount for SX DRIVELINE ONLY
650/X2/750
- 3 motor plates
- X2 trim cone
- x2 dash
- x2 bar pad
- FULL 750sx hydro turf kit
- small pin 750 Crank NEEDS REBUILD
I have some other random stuff laying around that I probably forgot message with offers trades etc Ill get more pictures as needed
