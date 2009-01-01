|
|
-
Resident Guru
Ever seen the white plugs in the drain plugs ?
Have some water in hull and with drain plugs unscrewed pointed the nose of ski skyward, no draining.
Poked through the opening and feel abrupt stop, nothing spongy soft.
Looked through both with flashlight and see a white plug in each drain plug stopping any drainage.
Anybody seen this before ? '06 RXT
'88 550-ride plate,intake grate,intake manfold,carb
'96 GTX-1mm overbore,F/a's,intake grate,port timed for mid and top end
'95 FX 1- usually take this motor to 753cc with exhaust porting and reeds
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Ever seen the white plugs in the drain plugs ?
It's a check ball. It keeps the water out when some idiot forgets to install the drain plugs.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Resident Guru
Re: Ever seen the white plugs in the drain plugs ?
Ok thanks, maybe I forgot that. First one I guess I've seen so wedged shut. I'll try punch it forward.
'88 550-ride plate,intake grate,intake manfold,carb
'96 GTX-1mm overbore,F/a's,intake grate,port timed for mid and top end
'95 FX 1- usually take this motor to 753cc with exhaust porting and reeds
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- matt888
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules