Ever seen the white plugs in the drain plugs ? Have some water in hull and with drain plugs unscrewed pointed the nose of ski skyward, no draining.

Poked through the opening and feel abrupt stop, nothing spongy soft.

Looked through both with flashlight and see a white plug in each drain plug stopping any drainage.

It's a check ball. It keeps the water out when some idiot forgets to install the drain plugs.



