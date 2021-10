Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Kawasaki 750 Crankshaft "Slipped" (Broken)? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Texas Posts 7 Blog Entries 1 Kawasaki 750 Crankshaft "Slipped" (Broken)? Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 2.39.08 PM.png



So been having a problem with my 750sx. Feels like the timing is WAY off. I just rebuilt it with a new crank from pwcengine.com so I couldn't think of a reason why the timing would be messed up. Took it apart down to here and noticed the piston rods are attached way too close to each other on the shaft. They should be at 180 degrees from each other right? Anyone else ever seen anything like this and any ideas on what might cause it? #2 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2005 Location Texas Posts 1,190 Re: Kawasaki 750 Crankshaft "Slipped" (Broken)? Whoever assembled the crank didn't care that the pins were not tight. Or else they shipped it that way. A lot of low quality shops assemble them loose and weld the pins. That way they never have to scrap any parts. The shop should replace this crank with a BIG apology. What exactly does the IJSBA do? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,871 Re: Kawasaki 750 Crankshaft "Slipped" (Broken)? Got a brand new kawi oem in box 550 crank that was out of phase , once it was ran no refund , check your cranks real close before install next time , had to have that one rephased and no issues after that #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Texas Posts 7 Blog Entries 1 Re: Kawasaki 750 Crankshaft "Slipped" (Broken)? Thanks for the input. Crank was definitely in phase when I got it so must've slipped. I'll ask if they weld or not. Supposedly they have a 1 year warranty. Fingers crossed #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,871 Re: Kawasaki 750 Crankshaft "Slipped" (Broken)? Welding won't solve slipping , like you think it would , loose press fit from the start , chinky chank crank parts

