Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: fuel primer frustration #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 672 fuel primer frustration I've purchased many primers over the years and none of them last more than a few seasons. Had some come bad right out of the box. Either stop pumping when the one way valve quits, or spray fuel all over, or leak air into the system. Depending on the machine primers aren't always easy to replace. Tried taking one apart for a possible repair, but that's not happening. Ordering from other suppliers didn't help. Has anyone tried adapting a different primer? Why does a weedeater/lawnmower/chainsaw primer last for years. Seems like the whole "remove the choke plate before the engine gets destroyed" is a scam story put out by primer suppliers. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 672 Re: fuel primer frustration Sorry all. Meant to put this in the General section. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,795 Re: fuel primer frustration I keep chokes on all my machines......and they start like they're supposed to. A primer is just a bandaid for an out of tune carb. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules