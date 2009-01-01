|
I dream skis
fuel primer frustration
I've purchased many primers over the years and none of them last more than a few seasons. Had some come bad right out of the box. Either stop pumping when the one way valve quits, or spray fuel all over, or leak air into the system. Depending on the machine primers aren't always easy to replace. Tried taking one apart for a possible repair, but that's not happening. Ordering from other suppliers didn't help. Has anyone tried adapting a different primer? Why does a weedeater/lawnmower/chainsaw primer last for years. Seems like the whole "remove the choke plate before the engine gets destroyed" is a scam story put out by primer suppliers.
-
I dream skis
Re: fuel primer frustration
Sorry all. Meant to put this in the General section.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: fuel primer frustration
I keep chokes on all my machines......and they start like they're supposed to. A primer is just a bandaid for an out of tune carb.
