Ada 3 degree spacers
What are peoples thoughts on the Ada 3 degree reed spacers?
I have a set here, but with vforce3 reeds, the supplied studs arent long enough for aftermarket intake.
So question is, are they worth me buying longer studs, or ditch them?
