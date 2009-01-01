|
Metric Torx "head" do I need to remove seat panel so I can change oil on 2020 GTX?
I have tried researching but I have not had any luck on exactly what I need. I understand I need the "M" designation of TORX "screw head" (6 star pattern). I can see where I can buy a whole set but I just need it to take out the "bolts/screws" what hold the seat unit on so I can change the oil filter..
Thanks to anyone for any replies
Re: Metric Torx "head" do I need to remove seat panel so I can change oil on 2020 GTX
I don't know man. I use this exact set and have never had any issues. Just took a '20 RXT apart with it this week.
--->https://www.amazon.com/Titan-16036-1...082QTHTRD?th=1
