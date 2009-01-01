 Metric Torx "head" do I need to remove seat panel so I can change oil on 2020 GTX?
  Today, 04:46 PM
    GKD
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Alabama
    Metric Torx "head" do I need to remove seat panel so I can change oil on 2020 GTX?

    I have tried researching but I have not had any luck on exactly what I need. I understand I need the "M" designation of TORX "screw head" (6 star pattern). I can see where I can buy a whole set but I just need it to take out the "bolts/screws" what hold the seat unit on so I can change the oil filter..

    Thanks to anyone for any replies
  Today, 06:28 PM
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Re: Metric Torx "head" do I need to remove seat panel so I can change oil on 2020 GTX

    I don't know man. I use this exact set and have never had any issues. Just took a '20 RXT apart with it this week.

    --->https://www.amazon.com/Titan-16036-1...082QTHTRD?th=1
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
