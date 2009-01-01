Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need tips from the pros-getting antifreeze through RFI heat exchanger #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2006 Posts 15 Need tips from the pros-getting antifreeze through RFI heat exchanger I posted this inquiry on greenhulk and Myself replied but I'm still concerned. I didn't get many hits over there and now I know that all of the 2 stroke fanatics are over here.



I've owned this '98 GTX-RFI since new and since the engine was rebuilt in 2020 it runs like new. My concern is that over the last few years I've found that when pouring antifreeze into the engine during the winterization process it flows slower than it used to out of the crankcase heat exchanger. I use the procedure on pg. 11-13 of the 1998 Sea-Doo GTX-RFI supplement: https://www.operatorsguides.brp.com/...tmp/000593.pdf



This fall I found that water drained from the heat exchanger when I disconnected the return line but I couldn't get the antifreeze mix to flow out of it when I poured it into the head. I suspect the exchanger is plugged but I want to make sure my theory is right before I pull the engine to inspect it. Are there any other places where there might be blockage in the cooling system? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules