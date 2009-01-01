 Kawasaki SX-R throttle cable bracket/pipe support
    Kawasaki SX-R throttle cable bracket/pipe support

    There is a bracket that holds the throttle cable on one side and 2 extra holes to support weight of stock sxr 800 pipe.

    Pm me priced shipped to Blaine, WA 98230.

    I would take two if available.
    Re: Kawasaki SX-R throttle cable bracket/pipe support

    Might be hard to come by. I cut mine up when I went from Stock to Aftermarket exhaust. I sold my stock exhaust without this part.

    GL
