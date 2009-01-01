|
|
-
Kawasaki SX-R throttle cable bracket/pipe support
There is a bracket that holds the throttle cable on one side and 2 extra holes to support weight of stock sxr 800 pipe.
Pm me priced shipped to Blaine, WA 98230.
I would take two if available.
Last edited by SkiMan104; Today at 02:23 PM.
-
Resident Guru
Re: Kawasaki SX-R throttle cable bracket/pipe support
Might be hard to come by. I cut mine up when I went from Stock to Aftermarket exhaust. I sold my stock exhaust without this part.
GL
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules