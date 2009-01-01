Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Brought home a 5th ski #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location Delaware Coast Age 53 Posts 239 Brought home a 5th ski I just had a buddy give me his 97 Polaris SLTX 1050 with trailer and title because he's frustrated with it , It runs but bogs he said and he took it to a shop to no avail , Its got a new black tip seat cover and handle bar cover , solas impeller ,ocean pro ride plate , a new set of carbs plus the original set , new in the box SBT upgraded stator ,new steering cable, SBT cdi box ,new power packs he said (not sure what that is) voltage regulator ,solenoid relay and a small trickle charger and some new spark plugs So i'll read about them and tinker with it some to see if i can get it right. 93 Kawasaki TS 650

92 Kawasaki TS 650

92 Seadoo XP 587

84 Kawasaki JS 550

