 Aquatrax F12X several problems.
  Today, 03:57 PM
    Deanrocker
    Aquatrax F12X several problems.

    My ski has 298 hours. Was working great, now 3 problems.
    1. Ski doesn't accelerate beyond 4000 rpm UNLESS Im feeding it water with garden hose for cleanout, OR in very shallow water. Intake grates look clean. What's wrong? Note: I did lube the turbo and ensured it spun freely.
    2. Reverse cable must've snapped or where it gets hooked to broke. Was working thiugh I had to oull it hard. But now there's zero tension. What Is best method to check issue?
    3. Display is only lit up on bottom half. Does that mean I need a new ECU?
    Thanks for your help. #1 is my greatest priority, as I can live with #2 and #3 not working for now.
    Thanks.
  Today, 04:27 PM
    Deanrocker
    Re: Aquatrax F12X several problems.

    To clarify ... When I state that it hits 7k-plus rpms in shallow water, I mean on the boat lift, sucking water in from the grates, but not propelling anywhere.
