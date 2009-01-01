|
Aquatrax F12X several problems.
My ski has 298 hours. Was working great, now 3 problems.
1. Ski doesn't accelerate beyond 4000 rpm UNLESS Im feeding it water with garden hose for cleanout, OR in very shallow water. Intake grates look clean. What's wrong? Note: I did lube the turbo and ensured it spun freely.
2. Reverse cable must've snapped or where it gets hooked to broke. Was working thiugh I had to oull it hard. But now there's zero tension. What Is best method to check issue?
3. Display is only lit up on bottom half. Does that mean I need a new ECU?
Thanks for your help. #1 is my greatest priority, as I can live with #2 and #3 not working for now.
Thanks.
To clarify ... When I state that it hits 7k-plus rpms in shallow water, I mean on the boat lift, sucking water in from the grates, but not propelling anywhere.
