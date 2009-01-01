Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: BP 750 vs 800 bottom end #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2008 Location ocean county Age 42 Posts 171 BP 750 vs 800 bottom end Are there any differences between bp + 800 bottom end parts and any way to identify ? SWIMMIMNG!!! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Huntsville, AL Age 40 Posts 254 Re: BP 750 vs 800 bottom end The BP has the holes for the crank case drains and the 800 doesn't. They are the same other then that Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Bionic racing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

