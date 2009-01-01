 BP 750 vs 800 bottom end
    BP 750 vs 800 bottom end

    Are there any differences between bp + 800 bottom end parts and any way to identify ?
    Re: BP 750 vs 800 bottom end

    The BP has the holes for the crank case drains and the 800 doesn't. They are the same other then that
