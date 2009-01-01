 Sxr1100 gp1200 carbs throttle cable
pxctoday

  Today, 07:53 PM #1
    Mikespo12
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Connecticut
    Sxr1100 gp1200 carbs throttle cable

    I need a new throttle cable for my sxr1100 with gp1200 carbs whats the best throttle carb to run?


  Today, 08:02 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Re: Sxr1100 gp1200 carbs throttle cable

    I would guess the only one long enough would be one for an 1100 Raider.
