Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxr1100 gp1200 carbs throttle cable #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location Connecticut Age 29 Posts 128 Sxr1100 gp1200 carbs throttle cable I need a new throttle cable for my sxr1100 with gp1200 carbs whats the best throttle carb to run?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,792 Re: Sxr1100 gp1200 carbs throttle cable I would guess the only one long enough would be one for an 1100 Raider. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules