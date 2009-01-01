 97 SPX UMI questions
  Today, 06:05 PM #1
    Ritual21
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    2

    97 SPX UMI questions

    Hey guys, I just picked up a 1997 spx and It came with 2 UMI steering assemblies? I'm not familiar with UMI at all and all I found was a catalog from 20 years ago with their products.

    Basically it has an upgraded UMI steering assembly where the old steering assembly was BUTTT it has one on the BACK?? I'm so confused there's another exact same steering assembly mounted on the rear of the ski but with no handle bar.

    does anyone know anything about what this whole situation is ?

    check out my photos below.D8EF3E4A-FA26-4DAA-954A-32D3CFAB5B16_1_105_c.jpeg2755142F-B19E-4B99-B913-ECA1589D605E_1_105_c.jpeg26C33383-B903-4374-A021-2A8ACDC77D62_1_105_c.jpeg
  Today, 07:32 PM #2
    Cliff
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    6,223

    Re: 97 SPX UMI questions

    Man that is BIZARRIO !

    I’ve never seen anything like that before!

    Hopefully, someone can tell us about this set up.

    Can you post pictures from the engine bay? Is the steering end connected to something?
  Today, 07:35 PM #3
    Ritual21
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    2

    Re: 97 SPX UMI questions

    Steering cable from the rear goes to the front assembly but remains disconnected there. Im guessing some sort of trick ski that someone would steer from the rear??
