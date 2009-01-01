Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 97 SPX UMI questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Canada Posts 2 97 SPX UMI questions Hey guys, I just picked up a 1997 spx and It came with 2 UMI steering assemblies? I'm not familiar with UMI at all and all I found was a catalog from 20 years ago with their products.



Basically it has an upgraded UMI steering assembly where the old steering assembly was BUTTT it has one on the BACK?? I'm so confused there's another exact same steering assembly mounted on the rear of the ski but with no handle bar.



does anyone know anything about what this whole situation is ?



check out my photos below.D8EF3E4A-FA26-4DAA-954A-32D3CFAB5B16_1_105_c.jpeg2755142F-B19E-4B99-B913-ECA1589D605E_1_105_c.jpeg26C33383-B903-4374-A021-2A8ACDC77D62_1_105_c.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,223 Re: 97 SPX UMI questions Man that is BIZARRIO !



I’ve never seen anything like that before!



Hopefully, someone can tell us about this set up.



Steering cable from the rear goes to the front assembly but remains disconnected there. Im guessing some sort of trick ski that someone would steer from the rear??

