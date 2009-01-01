Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sxi engine parts, Rend rideplate #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2014 Location Utah Posts 366 750sxi engine parts, Rend rideplate 750sxi big pin bottom end, crank needs rebuilt $150 shipped



silver big pin cylinders $75 shipped, will clean up with 1st over bore



silver big pin head, good shape $65 shipped



Dual CDKII carbs with manifold $100 shipped



Rend rideplate $100 shipped



750 sit down manifolds $30 shipped each

FBCC9E4A-404E-438E-93E5-1118A7A249A7.png

2B755E7F-1538-4D7B-832E-37AC3C1CD742.png

0FEB7E2C-022C-4889-A2F1-A536596239EF.png

B085BCD1-9A98-4015-9701-C75191CE1D5F.png

BB1301E2-6354-41FC-BA76-E2969CFF35AD.png

9F385A7E-85F1-4C34-919A-849CDCDF982E.jpeg

2B1CF9DF-8F03-4BED-846A-15D3F5EB99A9.png '92 750sx

'96 750sxi

'89 & 92 X2

'91 SC-750 bp swapped

