Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Westcoast RC520 cylinders, spare sleeves, polished dual 38 intake manifold #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 336 Westcoast RC520 cylinders, spare sleeves, polished dual 38 intake manifold Looking to sell a Westcoast rc520 cylinder, brand new 75mm sleeves and intake manifold.



bought this off BJís Performance 2 years agoÖbeen sitting on my shelf never used. Cylinder is at 77mm bore currently.



includes:9A358683-884F-4EFC-BB3E-0AF3771FAABD.jpeg4885A13D-6B70-40F6-BA1C-126AAD34B10C.jpeg

- cylinder (PP stud spacing)

- head studs

- brand new sleeves at 75mm bore

- polished dual 38mm intake manifold



Damn, that's actually not a bad deal at all. Glws.



Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk



