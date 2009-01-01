Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXi/STX 1100 firing order? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Los Angeles, CA Posts 35 ZXi/STX 1100 firing order? What's the firing order of the ZXi/STX 1100, is it 1-2-3 or 3-2-1? I searched back to 2014; I found one post in 2018 where this question was asked but not answered. Does anyone know now? Thanks, Dave Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) astronomerdave Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules