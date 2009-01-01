Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS 300 and SX 300 w/ Kerker and Trailer ! $600 Maryland #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location Pasadena, MD Age 28 Posts 1 JS 300 and SX 300 w/ Kerker and Trailer ! $600 Maryland typical first post hi im here to sell stuff, sorry if it bothers you...



was told ran and winterized when put away about 5 years ago, yeah yeah we've all heard that right? trailer needs tires. im a big car and bike guy, never messed with ski's. i was told the kerker pipe alone is worth about 250-300. chasing $600 for everything, the ski's and trailer. or 500 for the ski's ? if someone could tell me how to turn the engine over by hand i'd be happy to do so.



shoot me a txt if interested ? 443 8six 7.4757, located in Pasadena, MD 21122



-Chris



Please look me up on Instagram to confirm im a real person: Sh00bs is my handle there as well, you can also shoot me a message there if you'd like.



