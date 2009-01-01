-90 SX Hull + pump
-Rhaas swap plates
-Fresh built Yamaha 701 - stock 61x bottom end with 62t top end and milled head. Fresh bore at .5mm over. All new seals, gaskets, etc. everything was run through the ultrasonic and parts cleaner before assembly.
-Factory pipe exhaust manifold, kawi 650 dry mod cheater pipe
-Bad bones in-line dual resonator
-PJS big tank
-wetjet intake mani / SBN46 carb with throttle drum and Tau Ceti f/a
-ocean pro finned rideplate and pump nozzle
-pjs intake grate
-skat trak straight pitch 19 degree prop
-new battery, fuel lines, cooling lines
-4 degree bars
-bilge
Ski has been thoroughly broken in this weekend with 2 rich tanks and is now turn-key ready to ride. California title, ski is located in Sarasota Florida
245557181_1065007491004386_8688687938472947457_n.jpg
246516839_572146144052623_1767881665010824216_n.jpg
PM for more pics / info. $3200 as-is or extra $300 for MMF aluminum pole