Stripping stx donor 1100 CDI and fuel level tank assembly
Hey peeps, stripping yet another 1100 for sxr conversion and came across what I was told was a new cdi for the 99 stx, the boat started and ran easily but I only need the motor and the cdi has modular connectors not the 98s that are on all my others. 300+ ride, and I also have a fuel level assembly that sits in tank, as new condition, never had one that was sell able. 100+ ride. I have multiple pumps and guages for the stx also. For you helpful types, dont need advice, thanks David
