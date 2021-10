Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Kawasaki MSD flywheel and pickup plate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location los angeles Posts 44 WTB Kawasaki MSD flywheel and pickup plate Hi Iím looking to buy a good condition MSD flywheel and pickup plate and two coils

Resident Guru
Join Date Dec 2014
Location SRQ FL
Age 32
Posts 1,034

Re: WTB Kawasaki MSD flywheel and pickup plate

Go with a charging flywheel and msd enhancer instead. Way more reliable, appx 80-85% the benefits. Total loss is a headache and now that the brains are NLA... you're left using dinosaur 4260's or whatever and it's just all junk at this point.

1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS

