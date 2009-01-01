Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New old stock from Australia #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location Gold Coast Australia Age 52 Posts 2 New old stock from Australia Hi all , Jase here from Sunny Gold Coast Qld Australia. Been around skis for a long time ,probably around 85 I guess . Started out on an old junkyard dog of a 550 and progressed from that to a full blown total loss etc etc race 550 . Had a lot of fun ,a lot of breakdowns ,a lot of cursing , along with the usual cuts and bruises from a lot of wrenching in between haha .



Sold the race ski eventually and went on to pursue other interests for a while but always knew I would someday get another js550 and ended up with a nice modified 440 . Beautiful port work throughout,hull reinforced, Kerker pipe ,PJS water box skat 15 etc etc you know the deal .Rose this around no problems at all for a few seasons then parked it and went on to make a family ,new career etc and it has sat dry stores this way for about 20 years!!



Jump forward to now and kids are almost all grown up and I found myself with more time on my hands to do stuff for me again . Dragged the old 440 out ,pulled it all down ,new top end gasket kit ,new plugs ,a good clean up and she fired up again . Managed to track down a built dual carb reed motor with some nice bits and pieces (especially the alloy ocean pro motor plate) and am going over the final assembly of this before install.



Parts for these old js440/550s are super hard to come by here in Australia so its been pretty painful trying to source all the bits and pieces I needed . Can find stuff on eBay outta US but the postage is insanely expensive ,example - a flywheel lock nut ,washer and key cost about 18 usd but the postage to here is about 40usd ! Would appreciate if anyone could steer me in the direction of whereabouts to find a late model 550sx complete pump and driveshaft etc as thats all Im missing to get rolling .

Its all coming together nicely though and will start a build thread as soon as all the fun begins . Period correct old school flouro hand cut decals 😆



thanks for listening - cheers guys Jase



686C6D54-BD05-4591-925A-549A0196C49B.jpeg36335364-27F4-4DDE-9953-B402BB90B1EC.jpeg

