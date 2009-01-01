 Vintage JS 440/550 CNC Laser Engravings
  1. Yesterday, 09:11 PM #1
    FOG
    FOG is offline
    Top Dog FOG's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2004
    Location
    Mesquite, NV
    Posts
    1,336

    Vintage JS 440/550 CNC Laser Engravings

    I've made a few CNC laser engravings for friends and family. I thought I'd post a few examples and see if anyone here on the boards might be interested in getting one.

    I've included the JS Hull outlines for you creative types. If higher resolution is desired, PM with email address and I'll get them to you.

    To keep mailing cost down, 8-inch by 10-inch (maximum) works best. I have planed and rough-cut cedar (~ 3/8-inch thick, 5.25-inch wide) and 1/4-inch thick Oak ply.

    I won't process camera pictures at this time. They are way too much time and effort to get to burn correctly. But here is an example test burn of the hull that would become my 550/750 conversion ski.

  2. Yesterday, 09:24 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    49
    Posts
    11,002

    Re: Vintage JS 440/550 CNC Laser Engravings

    Cool stuff FOG.

    The last one…. Ain’t that the truth!
