I've made a few CNC laser engravings for friends and family. I thought I'd post a few examples and see if anyone here on the boards might be interested in getting one.
I've included the JS Hull outlines for you creative types. If higher resolution is desired, PM with email address and I'll get them to you.
To keep mailing cost down, 8-inch by 10-inch (maximum) works best. I have planed and rough-cut cedar (~ 3/8-inch thick, 5.25-inch wide) and 1/4-inch thick Oak ply.
DSCN4493.JPG DSCN4494.JPG DSCN4495.JPG DSCN4501.JPG js hull 1 Left.jpg js hull 1.jpg JS hull 3 Left.jpg js hull 3.jpg
I won't process camera pictures at this time. They are way too much time and effort to get to burn correctly. But here is an example test burn of the hull that would become my 550/750 conversion ski.
DSCN4499.JPG