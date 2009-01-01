Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR-800 possible Oil Water Mix in combustion chamber ???? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2010 Location i dont know yet Posts 8 SXR-800 possible Oil Water Mix in combustion chamber ???? hi folks,



took the head of for just an inspection, ski ran fine rpms good no bogging nothing...

looks like there comes Water in the combustion chamber ?



i dont know for sure... i did install an new head gasket but it didnt change... what do you think cause this ?













2.jpg3.jpg4.jpg #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 743 Re: SXR-800 possible Oil Water Mix in combustion chamber ???? I realize you are looking for answers, but I have only questions.



I am curious what caused you to think and engine that is running fine need an inspection, what were you expecting to find?



A better set of photos would be helpful. You show one piston along with two chambers. Is the wet looking shine oily or just wet?



In photo #1 there appears to be a ding in the chamber at about 2:00. Is there a matching ding in the piston?



Are photos 1 and 2 from the same cylinder? What does the piston matching photo 3 look like? 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules