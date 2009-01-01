 SXR-800 possible Oil Water Mix in combustion chamber ????
  Today, 03:48 AM
    Felix #86
    Felix #86 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Location
    i dont know yet
    Posts
    8

    SXR-800 possible Oil Water Mix in combustion chamber ????

    hi folks,

    took the head of for just an inspection, ski ran fine rpms good no bogging nothing...
    looks like there comes Water in the combustion chamber ?

    i dont know for sure... i did install an new head gasket but it didnt change... what do you think cause this ?






    2.jpg3.jpg4.jpg
  Today, 05:22 AM
    hemmjo
    hemmjo is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    743

    Re: SXR-800 possible Oil Water Mix in combustion chamber ????

    I realize you are looking for answers, but I have only questions.

    I am curious what caused you to think and engine that is running fine need an inspection, what were you expecting to find?

    A better set of photos would be helpful. You show one piston along with two chambers. Is the wet looking shine oily or just wet?

    In photo #1 there appears to be a ding in the chamber at about 2:00. Is there a matching ding in the piston?

    Are photos 1 and 2 from the same cylinder? What does the piston matching photo 3 look like?
