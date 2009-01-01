hi folks,
took the head of for just an inspection, ski ran fine rpms good no bogging nothing...
looks like there comes Water in the combustion chamber ?
i dont know for sure... i did install an new head gasket but it didnt change... what do you think cause this ?
2.jpg3.jpg4.jpg
I realize you are looking for answers, but I have only questions.
I am curious what caused you to think and engine that is running fine need an inspection, what were you expecting to find?
A better set of photos would be helpful. You show one piston along with two chambers. Is the wet looking shine oily or just wet?
In photo #1 there appears to be a ding in the chamber at about 2:00. Is there a matching ding in the piston?
Are photos 1 and 2 from the same cylinder? What does the piston matching photo 3 look like?
2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them)
