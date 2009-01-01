 95 xp motor swap question
  Today, 09:51 PM
    DamageInc
    95 xp motor swap question

    I've got a really clean 95 xp hull with pump, but no motor or waterbox. I also have a clean 96 787 xp motor looking for a home.
    Questions are:
    Can I put the 787 in this hull, and if so, since the 95 hull has the 4 motor mounts vs 3 in the 96, is there an adapter plate available thru anyone, or should I glass in a new one (or set of 3)...?
    Not sure what motor came stock in this ski...
    So is it worth it to drop the 787 in there? I don't mind the labor or modifying, as long as it'll be a fun ski for my girl.
    Thanks
    Thanks
  Today, 10:08 PM
    offroadtoys
    Re: 95 xp motor swap question

    95 XP came with a 720. Good motor and can be made to rip pretty reliably. Had 85hp stock in XP twin carb form. Can't comment on the conversion to 787 but it would definitely fit with mounts.
