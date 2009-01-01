Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 xp motor swap question #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 56 Posts 991 Blog Entries 1 95 xp motor swap question I've got a really clean 95 xp hull with pump, but no motor or waterbox. I also have a clean 96 787 xp motor looking for a home.

Questions are:

Can I put the 787 in this hull, and if so, since the 95 hull has the 4 motor mounts vs 3 in the 96, is there an adapter plate available thru anyone, or should I glass in a new one (or set of 3)...?

Not sure what motor came stock in this ski...

So is it worth it to drop the 787 in there? I don't mind the labor or modifying, as long as it'll be a fun ski for my girl.

Thanks

Thanks 96 xp stocker w/ the works

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

05 GSXR 1000 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Oak Harbor, OH Age 43 Posts 17 Re: 95 xp motor swap question 95 XP came with a 720. Good motor and can be made to rip pretty reliably. Had 85hp stock in XP twin carb form. Can't comment on the conversion to 787 but it would definitely fit with mounts. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules