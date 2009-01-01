I've got a really clean 95 xp hull with pump, but no motor or waterbox. I also have a clean 96 787 xp motor looking for a home.
Questions are:
Can I put the 787 in this hull, and if so, since the 95 hull has the 4 motor mounts vs 3 in the 96, is there an adapter plate available thru anyone, or should I glass in a new one (or set of 3)...?
Not sure what motor came stock in this ski...
So is it worth it to drop the 787 in there? I don't mind the labor or modifying, as long as it'll be a fun ski for my girl.
Thanks
Thanks