 95 Seadoo gts 587 crank
  Today, 03:21 PM #1
    Bill L
    95 Seadoo gts 587 crank

    Hi

    This is my first Jetski.
    I have to replace the crank (2 bad center and 1 rod bearing)

    Parts manual part # 290 886 793 for mine

    Ebay show's White (mine) Yellow, Gtx Sp, etc there are some that have 3 bearings on the output end, and multiple part #'s

    Other then the extra bearing they All Look the same (I can't find any info on rod lengths for the different cranks)

    Which years, models, crank part #'s will fit?

    Help!!!!!!

    Thanks for Any and All Help
  Today, 04:24 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: 95 Seadoo gts 587 crank

    Post pic of your bad crank to identify
  Today, 05:21 PM #3
    Bill L
    Re: 95 Seadoo gts 587 crank

    Post pic of your bad crank to identify

    Let me know if you need better pics or different angles
  Today, 06:04 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 95 Seadoo gts 587 crank

    587 cranks all interchange the only difference is the early ones did not have locating pins on the front bearings
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
