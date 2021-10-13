95 Seadoo gts 587 crank
Hi
This is my first Jetski.
I have to replace the crank (2 bad center and 1 rod bearing)
Parts manual part # 290 886 793 for mine
Ebay show's White (mine) Yellow, Gtx Sp, etc there are some that have 3 bearings on the output end, and multiple part #'s
Other then the extra bearing they All Look the same (I can't find any info on rod lengths for the different cranks)
Which years, models, crank part #'s will fit?
Help!!!!!!
Thanks for Any and All Help
Post pic of your bad crank to identify
Let me know if you need better pics or different angles
587 cranks all interchange the only difference is the early ones did not have locating pins on the front bearings
