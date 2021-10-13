Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 95 Seadoo gts 587 crank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2021 Location BC Age 61 Posts 2 95 Seadoo gts 587 crank Hi



This is my first Jetski.

I have to replace the crank (2 bad center and 1 rod bearing)



Parts manual part # 290 886 793 for mine



Ebay show's White (mine) Yellow, Gtx Sp, etc there are some that have 3 bearings on the output end, and multiple part #'s



Other then the extra bearing they All Look the same (I can't find any info on rod lengths for the different cranks)



Which years, models, crank part #'s will fit?



Help!!!!!!



Post pic of your bad crank to identify

Let me know if you need better pics or different angles Attached Images 20211013_183009.jpg (1.79 MB, 1 views)

20211013_183009.jpg (1.79 MB, 1 views) 20211013_183052.jpg (1.76 MB, 0 views) #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,585 Re: 95 Seadoo gts 587 crank 587 cranks all interchange the only difference is the early ones did not have locating pins on the front bearings Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

