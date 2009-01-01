 Ultra 150/STX-R parts cylinders, LCD display(ultra), carbs,
  Today, 10:37 AM
    meee2
    Ultra 150/STX-R parts cylinders, LCD display(ultra), carbs,

    Picked up an ultra I'm keeping but got some extra stuff with it. Send me a pm for more pics if needed. It's a lot of stuff. I will ship international.


    Good Stator/cover $100 plus shipping
    Set of good condition carbs no pump $125 plus shipping
    Multi function display in excellent condition 204hrs on the clock, but in perfect condition $400
    Oem starter $100 plus shipping
    Start stop trim assembly $40 plush shipping
    Cylinders (3 left 2 are sleeved). Some may be use able but all are good cores (pm for pics) with all studs $100 ea plus shipping
    Stock heads $20 ea plus shipping
    Fuel pickup / level sender $75 plus shipping
    Clean hood latch bar not rusted $30 plus shipping

    If not listed I may have it. I have almost all electronics including harness. I do NOT have cases.
    Thanks,
    Dave
    2002 STX-R
