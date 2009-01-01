Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150/STX-R parts cylinders, LCD display(ultra), carbs, #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2002 Location Tega Cay, SC(charlotte NC area) Posts 47 Ultra 150/STX-R parts cylinders, LCD display(ultra), carbs, Picked up an ultra I'm keeping but got some extra stuff with it. Send me a pm for more pics if needed. It's a lot of stuff. I will ship international.





Good Stator/cover $100 plus shipping

Set of good condition carbs no pump $125 plus shipping

Multi function display in excellent condition 204hrs on the clock, but in perfect condition $400

Oem starter $100 plus shipping

Start stop trim assembly $40 plush shipping

Cylinders (3 left 2 are sleeved). Some may be use able but all are good cores (pm for pics) with all studs $100 ea plus shipping

Stock heads $20 ea plus shipping

Fuel pickup / level sender $75 plus shipping

Clean hood latch bar not rusted $30 plus shipping



If not listed I may have it. I have almost all electronics including harness. I do NOT have cases.

IMG_4187.jpg (209.5 KB, 1 views) IMG_4190.jpg (238.6 KB, 1 views)

Thanks,

Dave

