787 rotory valve clearance

I have measured .019" clearance between the RV cover and the RV valve. This procedure was done by crushing solder between the cover and the valve. I used a micrometer to measure. Does anyone know if .019" is acceptable? My engine is a rebuilt silver 787 from SBT.

Re: 787 rotory valve clearance
manual shows .012 + or - .002

