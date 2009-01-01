Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 550sx complete pump setup for js440 conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location Gold Coast Australia Age 52 Posts 1 WTB 550sx complete pump setup for js440 conversion As title , wanted a complete 550sx pump,impeller shaft ,driveline shaft etc for 440 conversion ,must be in good condition .

Also looking for 550sx single 44sbn intake manifold .

Im in Australia so must be willing to ship .



