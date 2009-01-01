|
Kawasaki 57001-221 compression gauge
Does anyone have this gauge? I bought one and was expecting it to look like the black one shown on this website, but it doesn't look anything like it; it's all white and it reads only in kPa. It was in a Kawasaki bag, but did I get the correct gauge?
Re: Kawasaki 57001-221 compression gauge
That is the exact same compression tester in the web site's picture.
Use Google or keep the conversion factor in your phone. Another option
is to find a high quality pressure gauge in psi.
But if you learn how to calculate what the compression is for any application,
and your current weather or a close approximate, you will know if compression
gauge is accurate.
Bill M.
They may be correct about the Kawasaki compression tester. I still have some
of my Kawasaki tools. On my Snap-on compression gauge I use a 14mm spark
plug gasket instead of a square or round o-ring to seal the spark plug hole.
Last edited by wmazz; Today at 12:54 AM.
