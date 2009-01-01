 Kawasaki 57001-221 compression gauge
  Yesterday, 11:35 PM
    astronomerdave
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Los Angeles, CA
    Posts
    34

    Kawasaki 57001-221 compression gauge

    Does anyone have this gauge? I bought one and was expecting it to look like the black one shown on this website, but it doesn't look anything like it; it's all white and it reads only in kPa. It was in a Kawasaki bag, but did I get the correct gauge?

    IMG_3965.JPGIMG_3962.JPG
  Today, 12:50 AM
    wmazz
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    61
    Posts
    2,965
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: Kawasaki 57001-221 compression gauge

    That is the exact same compression tester in the web site's picture.

    Use Google or keep the conversion factor in your phone. Another option
    is to find a high quality pressure gauge in psi.

    But if you learn how to calculate what the compression is for any application,
    and your current weather or a close approximate, you will know if compression
    gauge is accurate.


    Bill M.

    They may be correct about the Kawasaki compression tester. I still have some
    of my Kawasaki tools. On my Snap-on compression gauge I use a 14mm spark
    plug gasket instead of a square or round o-ring to seal the spark plug hole.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


