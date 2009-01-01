Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 57001-221 compression gauge #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Los Angeles, CA Posts 34 Kawasaki 57001-221 compression gauge Does anyone have this gauge? I bought one and was expecting it to look like the black one shown on this website, but it doesn't look anything like it; it's all white and it reads only in kPa. It was in a Kawasaki bag, but did I get the correct gauge?



IMG_3965.JPGIMG_3962.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 61 Posts 2,965 Blog Entries 6 Re: Kawasaki 57001-221 compression gauge That is the exact same compression tester in the web site's picture.



Use Google or keep the conversion factor in your phone. Another option

is to find a high quality pressure gauge in psi.



But if you learn how to calculate what the compression is for any application,

and your current weather or a close approximate, you will know if compression

gauge is accurate.





Bill M.



They may be correct about the Kawasaki compression tester. I still have some

of my Kawasaki tools. On my Snap-on compression gauge I use a 14mm spark

plug gasket instead of a square or round o-ring to seal the spark plug hole. Last edited by wmazz; Today at 12:54 AM . Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





