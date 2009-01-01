 1995 Sea doo XP - Starts but quickly dies - New MPEM
  Today, 01:17 PM #1
    JimmyP
    1995 Sea doo XP - Starts but quickly dies - New MPEM

    Hello everyone.

    I have a 1995 Sea Doo XP that I have replaced the MPEM in. It starts buy quickly dies. Please help. I have been told that it needs a new Stator.
  Today, 04:43 PM #2
    wmazz
    Re: 1995 Sea doo XP - Starts but quickly dies - New MPEM

    There were 2 Xp's released in 1995. The 1995 Xp was a 720, and
    the 1995 1/2 was the Xp800?

    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


