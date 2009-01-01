Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Just a turn of a screw! 99924-242-51 Supplement - Carburetor Low Speed Specification #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location Canada Age 35 Posts 3 Just a turn of a screw! 99924-242-51 Supplement - Carburetor Low Speed Specification If anyone at all has this book - 99924-1242-51 Supplement for a 1999 kawasaki jet ski 900 stx. All I need is the Low Speed Spec for the screw. That's all I need. It has been a nightmare to just get the right turn of this screw to properly get my jet ski running again. Who ever has this book or has the exact spec for the low speed carb would be helping me so much. I appreciate the help of fellow jet ski owners. If someone has this specific spec and it works I will send a gift for the help. Thank you! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) wmazz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules