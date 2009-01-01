If anyone at all has this book - 99924-1242-51 Supplement for a 1999 kawasaki jet ski 900 stx. All I need is the Low Speed Spec for the screw. That's all I need. It has been a nightmare to just get the right turn of this screw to properly get my jet ski running again. Who ever has this book or has the exact spec for the low speed carb would be helping me so much. I appreciate the help of fellow jet ski owners. If someone has this specific spec and it works I will send a gift for the help. Thank you!