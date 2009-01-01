Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: opinions on buying a 2001 xlt 1200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location ontario Posts 12 opinions on buying a 2001 xlt 1200 looking at buying a 2001 xlt 1200, owner said it needs a head gasket, says it was rebuilt at start of season and thinks mechanic did not torque down head bolts, was out riding and lost power, pulled seat and seen water comming out of head gasket, limped to shore and hasent touched since, my question is do u think there is major internal damage? or just get away with new gasket? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

