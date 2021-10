Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster 2 hood cracks #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2004 Location miami Age 50 Posts 66 Waveblaster 2 hood cracks Anyone one have a solution for WB 2 hood cracks. It seems to develop a new crack almost every ride. I donít think fiberglass will work on that plastic, not sure.



