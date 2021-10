Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Oil type in final drive #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location Tallahassee, FL Home of good ideas Posts 131 Oil type in final drive Referring to the oil that keeps the impeller bearing happy -- type? Doesn't look like motor oil, and doesn't look like gear oil. What type, please. '05 Aquatrax Turbo w/gps

BMW R1200RT

Jeep XJ

HD FXR

big ole tube of anti seize compound Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules