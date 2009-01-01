Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawsaki 1100/750/650 parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location NC Age 32 Posts 3 Kawsaki 1100/750/650 parts Trying to make some room in my garage. Pictures can be texted in you're interested in anything. Shipping is extra. Located in Charlotte, NC.



750 small pin - complete with dual carbs, stator, flywheel, exhaust mani - has low compression (needs new rings I'm guessing) - $350

650/750/1100 motor mounts - $10 each

750 ss xi ebox - has a melted ground wire - $60

750 sts ebox - $125

750 sts big volume full exhaust - $150

750 sts water box - $40

750 pump - $80

750 sts drive shaft - $30

750 engine core for a rebuild - $80



