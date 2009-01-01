|
|
-
Kawsaki 1100/750/650 parts
Trying to make some room in my garage. Pictures can be texted in you're interested in anything. Shipping is extra. Located in Charlotte, NC.
750 small pin - complete with dual carbs, stator, flywheel, exhaust mani - has low compression (needs new rings I'm guessing) - $350
650/750/1100 motor mounts - $10 each
750 ss xi ebox - has a melted ground wire - $60
750 sts ebox - $125
750 sts big volume full exhaust - $150
750 sts water box - $40
750 pump - $80
750 sts drive shaft - $30
750 engine core for a rebuild - $80
Thanks
