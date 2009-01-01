Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2022 Yamaha Jet Blaster PWC with TR-1 motor #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,206 2022 Yamaha Jet Blaster PWC with TR-1 motor Anyone seen this one or ridden one yet?



Seems to compete with the Sea Doo Spark(?).







https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=foR1WnYXgoM #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2018 Location Burlington NC Age 57 Posts 793 Re: 2022 Yamaha Jet Blaster PWC with TR-1 motor Shows me why I miss my 95 WaveRaider which is out of commission now. I rode a couch a couple of months ago and hurt my back trying to hot dog like I am used to doing. This would be a great upgrade from the Raider since I can't get anyone to work on it. I'll probably fix it myself when I move to a house with a garage.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G890A using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,206 Re: 2022 Yamaha Jet Blaster PWC with TR-1 motor I am not, by any stretch of the imagination, sponsored by Yamaha or any other brand out there(I was when I raced). But I felt it was worth putting out there, since it seemed to be a light and agile machine, and NOT a “barge” as some have described the larger, and most certainly, heavier, although much much faster/better in the acceleration, speed and stability categories.



