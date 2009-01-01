 2022 Yamaha Jet Blaster PWC with TR-1 motor
  Today, 12:17 PM
    Cliff
    Cliff is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    6,206

    2022 Yamaha Jet Blaster PWC with TR-1 motor

    Anyone seen this one or ridden one yet?

    Seems to compete with the Sea Doo Spark(?).



    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=foR1WnYXgoM
  Today, 12:37 PM
    bushpilot63
    bushpilot63 is online now
    I dream skis bushpilot63's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Burlington NC
    Age
    57
    Posts
    793

    Re: 2022 Yamaha Jet Blaster PWC with TR-1 motor

    Shows me why I miss my 95 WaveRaider which is out of commission now. I rode a couch a couple of months ago and hurt my back trying to hot dog like I am used to doing. This would be a great upgrade from the Raider since I can't get anyone to work on it. I'll probably fix it myself when I move to a house with a garage.

  Today, 01:24 PM
    Cliff
    Cliff is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    6,206

    Re: 2022 Yamaha Jet Blaster PWC with TR-1 motor

    I am not, by any stretch of the imagination, sponsored by Yamaha or any other brand out there(I was when I raced). But I felt it was worth putting out there, since it seemed to be a light and agile machine, and NOT a “barge” as some have described the larger, and most certainly, heavier, although much much faster/better in the acceleration, speed and stability categories.

    Might be a contender in the affordable pwc class.
