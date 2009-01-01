|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
2022 Yamaha Jet Blaster PWC with TR-1 motor
Anyone seen this one or ridden one yet?
Seems to compete with the Sea Doo Spark(?).
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=foR1WnYXgoM
I dream skis
Re: 2022 Yamaha Jet Blaster PWC with TR-1 motor
Shows me why I miss my 95 WaveRaider which is out of commission now. I rode a couch a couple of months ago and hurt my back trying to hot dog like I am used to doing. This would be a great upgrade from the Raider since I can't get anyone to work on it. I'll probably fix it myself when I move to a house with a garage.

PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 2022 Yamaha Jet Blaster PWC with TR-1 motor
I am not, by any stretch of the imagination, sponsored by Yamaha or any other brand out there(I was when I raced). But I felt it was worth putting out there, since it seemed to be a light and agile machine, and NOT a “barge” as some have described the larger, and most certainly, heavier, although much much faster/better in the acceleration, speed and stability categories.
Might be a contender in the affordable pwc class.
