Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Cable Bracket/Holder - 750 SS etc #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 483 Kawasaki Cable Bracket/Holder - 750 SS etc ISO part# 14044-3712 for an x2 750 build i'm tying to complete. Unfortunately the donor ski came to me without this item...



Shipping will be to 17055



Capturepppppppppppp.PNG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules