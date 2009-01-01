Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to Jet Skis. Engine problem. Need some guidance. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Dallas, TX Age 55 Posts 1 New to Jet Skis. Engine problem. Need some guidance. New to jet skis, but not new to 2 strokes. Bought the ski recently from a local, wealthy family. The ski had been sitting indoors for a long time. I believe the last registration was 10 years ago.



Need help with 2 issues:

1) 2 stroke oil shooting out the spark plug hole of #1 cylinder. How do I approach fixing this. Only coming out of cylinder #1.



2) very weak spark. I have one of those inline lights and the light is VERY weak. Just barely starts to show the lightest ignition of the bulb in the tester. What do I start checking to diagnose the problem?



By the way, I do see the gray fuel lines have been replaced.



