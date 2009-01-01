|
|
-
New to Jet Skis. Engine problem. Need some guidance.
New to jet skis, but not new to 2 strokes. Bought the ski recently from a local, wealthy family. The ski had been sitting indoors for a long time. I believe the last registration was 10 years ago.
Need help with 2 issues:
1) 2 stroke oil shooting out the spark plug hole of #1 cylinder. How do I approach fixing this. Only coming out of cylinder #1.
2) very weak spark. I have one of those inline lights and the light is VERY weak. Just barely starts to show the lightest ignition of the bulb in the tester. What do I start checking to diagnose the problem?
By the way, I do see the gray fuel lines have been replaced.
Thanks for any help and guidance you can provide.
