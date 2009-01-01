|
PWCToday Newbie
Anybody riding the Northern Delaware these days?
I heard Lambertville does everything they can to keep skis off of "their" waters. Late this season I bought 2 1993 750SX skis for me (old man) and young son. We launch at Tinicum and have had no issues in that area. Nice long/wide stretch to ride. Most days its too quiet with only me and my son on the water, we like the occasional boat wake ramp every now and then 🤣
Would love to hook up with some fellow stand up riders next season.
