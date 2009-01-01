Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anybody riding the Northern Delaware these days? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2021 Location Pennsylvania Posts 15 Anybody riding the Northern Delaware these days? I heard Lambertville does everything they can to keep skis off of "their" waters. Late this season I bought 2 1993 750SX skis for me (old man) and young son. We launch at Tinicum and have had no issues in that area. Nice long/wide stretch to ride. Most days its too quiet with only me and my son on the water, we like the occasional boat wake ramp every now and then 🤣



Would love to hook up with some fellow stand up riders next season. 2 X 1993 Kawasaki 750SX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules