Have an sxr with a trashed motor needs a new cylinder/crank/pistons at minimum dont want to shell out $ for that at the moment. Have a small pin 750 needs a flywheel and bendix would like to drop in for the time being. Will the flywheel and bendix from the 800 work on the small pin and can I swap the 800 electronics into the small pin front cover? Any thing else I need to know about the swap?

Re: 750 Bp/Sp / 800 electronics

As long as the stator and cdi go together (if it's a 2004+) then it's all interchangeable. Any 750 will work.

