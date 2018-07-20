Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Wisconsin Dells JET BLAST Freeride 2022 - Badgerland Jet Pilots 2nd Decade Begins #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,851 Blog Entries 5 Wisconsin Dells JET BLAST Freeride 2022 - Badgerland Jet Pilots 2nd Decade Begins Yes, after 10 years I am officially retired from organizing the Jet Blast freerides going forward, but the new organizers, Tommy & Brady (and "The Committee to Replace Paul", lol, yep, it's a real thing) have retained my volunteer services as Messenger and possibly also MC on Saturday night at Jet Blast, so here we go...



Jet Blast 2022



Its official, JB22 is happening, our 11th year in a row, and the dates are May 31st through June 5th. As always it begins the Tuesday immediately after Memorial Day and runs until that Sunday, with the primary raffle/festivities happening on Saturday night.



The big news for 2022 is another change of location for us. After spending 9 of the last 10 years on the lower stretch of the Wisconsin River near the The Narrows, we are now moving a bit north, just off the Hwy 82 bridge  right in the heart of all the great tree riding area and the mouth of the Lemonweir River.



The official location for JB22 is going to be The Rock Camping Resort and Bar, about 1 mile north of the Hwy 82 bridge, on the west side of the river, with Point Bluff Tubing/Camping Resort (just a mile away from The Rock, and on the east side of the river) being the overflow location. Both campgrounds are owned by the same couple, Fred & Julie, and managed by Heather. Many of us have frequented these places over the past 5 years of their ownership, so we know how well they have treated us, and I can say they are very excited to have the opportunity to host Jet Blast as weve been discussing this possibility with them for the past few years.



The Rock has about 25 campsites and 3 rental cabins, and Point Bluff has about 20 campsites, with basically all of them being right on the water, and both campgrounds have boat launches on site. Due to space being a bit more limited than at HS, everyone needs to understand a few things.



Campsites are allowed to have 2 units/tents and up to 6 adults each. Therefore, everyone should try to put at least 4-6 adults on each campsite. If youre unable to do this with your own group, please post up on the BJP facebook page and try to buddy up with others. This will save you $$ and help us to accommodate everyone who wishes to attend.

Most of the campsites at The Rock are ideal for tents or small campers just a few RV sites there, so people with larger RVs should try/plan to camp at Point Bluff, as the sites there are much better suited for RVs  with gravel, hook ups, etc

The Rock has the famous marina with sand beach all the way around, as well as sand beach on the north end and it is overall very flat, relative to what we had at HS, so parking/beaching skis is much easier  and people camping at Point Bluff will be able to leave skis at The Rock (in case water levels dont allow enough beach space at Point Bluff).

We fully expect the campsites/cabins at both locations to sell out, so you will need to decide and commit soon.



Both campgrounds have very nice bars right next to the camping areas and bathrooms are nearby as well. There are also some excellent restaurants/bars in the nearby area, for those who wish to explore a bit. The Rock is also on the county ATV trails. Keep in mind this area is about 10 miles north of where we have been, and the residents/businesses in this area truly do not consider themselves as the Dells, so this means prices are considerably lower and customer service is considerably better. All of those who have spent time in this area can attest to this. We will have more details posted regarding things like golf carts, ATVs, scooters, etc as those details are finalized, but in the meantime you can call Heather at The Rock to start booking at (608)847-6269, and let her know it is for Jet Blast 2022, as we have the entire campground reserved for just us.





Pictures coming...



Most of the pictures are showing the large group site (P-1 and P-2), and/or our views from that site. Power to the group site requires 100+ feet of extension cord from the outdoor bar area. The orange river sites (R-7 through R-14) have a power hook up at each of them. Bringing power over to the yellow river sites (R-1 through R-6) requires a good 50-100 feet of extension cord as you piggyback on to the power at the site across from you. About 3/4 of the river sites are large enough to easily fit 2 large tents/units. All are large enough for 2 tents/units if you simply park your vehicles in the parking lot on the other side of the bar. Not far at all, and tons of space there. There is a row of very nice bathrooms on the back side of the bar, right near the campsites, and the shower house is directly across from the RV sites (AA & BB) - not far at all. Overall the place is very flat - no crazy cliffs or hills to climb. Lots of beach space to park skis in the "marina" and at the beach on the north end right at sites R-6 and R-7. And depending on water levels, there is exposed beach to park skis at all the yellow riverside sites.



There are additional tent/RV sites not shown on this map, in the area next to AA and BB, and there are several rustic sites another 100yds or so south of AA and BB. Both 2 bedroom cabins are about 100ft from sites AA and BB, and the 1 bedroom cabin is another 100yds north of the larger cabins.



Overall, everything is laid out so everyone is much more "together" than we have been at HS or ever were at River Bay. It is much more like Hattie Sherwood, except with lots of beach space and flatter....and there is a bar with cheap beer and awesome Kozy's pizzas.



Several large "group bonfire" areas available.



They are currently constructing something like 20 or so additional sites, along the river, just to the south of everything currently - saw the progress when I was there in August - but I'm assuming those won't be done until 2023. Not sure on that, but it's just always been a fun place to stay & ride. Proximity to where the Lemonweir enters the Wisconsin River makes for some interesting riding options within normal stand-up fuel range. And being just 6 miles from the Castle Rock dam means getting up there to ride the rapids and hang out on the beach there is very doable. There is also a cool beach 5 miles south of The Rock on the west shore at 60th St. And I'm sure we can come up with plans for fuel transport if anyone wants to get to the narrows.



Lots of water to explore up around the Hwy 82 bridge when you're not running out of fuel



20180720_145056.jpg20180721_104641.jpg20180721_151113.jpg20180721_151101.jpg20180721_151048.jpg20180721_151046.jpg107734796_1599100220258765_4078358537653389_o.jpg



20200826_122856.jpg20200826_122904.jpg20200826_122906.jpg20200826_122909.jpg20200826_122912.jpg20200826_135904.jpg20200826_135928.jpg



20200826_135941.jpg20200826_135946.jpg20200826_140006.jpg20200826_140010.jpg



daily-campers-map-2.jpg



