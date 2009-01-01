 SBT piston ID.
Thread: SBT piston ID.

  Today, 06:15 PM #1
    black67tb
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    1

    SBT piston ID.

    Hello. I am puzzled. My 96 gtx has a silver 787 with a sticker saying SBT 85188. This more or less tells me it was s rebuild from them. Now l am in need of a new piston. I called SBT technical support. 1st call i was told check the top of the piston. ( which i knew.) So i cleaned both perfectly. Didn't find nothing. 2nd call was a different fellow. Told him there were no markings on the top of the pistons. He then said no measurments means they are stock measurments which is 82mm. He told me they only do a .5mm or a 1.0 mm on the 787 engines. Well i measured the piston as his instructions. I am reading 82.8 with a digital caliper. Then l check the bore. 82.5!
    I then called SBT again. I asked if they put a sticker with an SBT number 85188 on the engine, don't you think they would have on file what is in that engine?
  Today, 07:53 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,133

    Re: SBT piston ID.

    No they dont document...I have installed a ton of SBT motors & would go with 1.0 oversize.
