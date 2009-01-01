Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SBT piston ID. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Canada Posts 1 SBT piston ID. Hello. I am puzzled. My 96 gtx has a silver 787 with a sticker saying SBT 85188. This more or less tells me it was s rebuild from them. Now l am in need of a new piston. I called SBT technical support. 1st call i was told check the top of the piston. ( which i knew.) So i cleaned both perfectly. Didn't find nothing. 2nd call was a different fellow. Told him there were no markings on the top of the pistons. He then said no measurments means they are stock measurments which is 82mm. He told me they only do a .5mm or a 1.0 mm on the 787 engines. Well i measured the piston as his instructions. I am reading 82.8 with a digital caliper. Then l check the bore. 82.5!

I then called SBT again. I asked if they put a sticker with an SBT number 85188 on the engine, don't you think they would have on file what is in that engine? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,133 Re: SBT piston ID. No they dont document...I have installed a ton of SBT motors & would go with 1.0 oversize.

