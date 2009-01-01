 How to remove drive shaft
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:03 PM #1
    halmc
    halmc is offline
    PWCToday Regular halmc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    Tallahassee, FL Home of good ideas
    Posts
    127

    How to remove drive shaft

    On this sad day, I was honking along at about 35mph in my '05, turbo when all hell broke loose, or to be more specific, the drive shaft sheared off a bit forward of the water pump.

    I have removed the pump, etc, but even though I can get a pretty good hold on the broken (the part that did did not come out with the pump) I can't get it out. Since I'm not sure how its held in there, I'm reluctant to break out the big tools to snatch it out, for fear I might trash a seal or something. Any one had to cope with this issue, and if yes, how did you extract it.

    Another issue: since this catastrophe, the engine won't start. Cranks over as it always has -- plenty of compression, but it won't start. Ideas?

    (WOW -- I've not been on this forum since 08-01-16! My 'ski has been running faultlessly since then!)
    Last edited by halmc; Today at 06:08 PM.
    '05 Aquatrax Turbo w/gps
    '04 Aquatrax no turbo
    '92 wave runner 650
    KTM XCF-W350
    BMW R1200RT
    Buell M2
    Jeep YJ
    big ole tube of anti seize compound
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 