On this sad day, I was honking along at about 35mph in my '05, turbo when all hell broke loose, or to be more specific, the drive shaft sheared off a bit forward of the water pump.
I have removed the pump, etc, but even though I can get a pretty good hold on the broken (the part that did did not come out with the pump) I can't get it out. Since I'm not sure how its held in there, I'm reluctant to break out the big tools to snatch it out, for fear I might trash a seal or something. Any one had to cope with this issue, and if yes, how did you extract it.
Another issue: since this catastrophe, the engine won't start. Cranks over as it always has -- plenty of compression, but it won't start. Ideas?
(WOW -- I've not been on this forum since 08-01-16! My 'ski has been running faultlessly since then!)