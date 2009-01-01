Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to remove drive shaft #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location Tallahassee, FL Home of good ideas Posts 127 How to remove drive shaft On this sad day, I was honking along at about 35mph in my '05, turbo when all hell broke loose, or to be more specific, the drive shaft sheared off a bit forward of the water pump.



I have removed the pump, etc, but even though I can get a pretty good hold on the broken (the part that did did not come out with the pump) I can't get it out. Since I'm not sure how its held in there, I'm reluctant to break out the big tools to snatch it out, for fear I might trash a seal or something. Any one had to cope with this issue, and if yes, how did you extract it.



Another issue: since this catastrophe, the engine won't start. Cranks over as it always has -- plenty of compression, but it won't start. Ideas?



(WOW -- I've not been on this forum since 08-01-16! My 'ski has been running faultlessly since then!) Last edited by halmc; Today at 06:08 PM . '05 Aquatrax Turbo w/gps

'04 Aquatrax no turbo

'92 wave runner 650

KTM XCF-W350

BMW R1200RT

Buell M2

Jeep YJ

big ole tube of anti seize compound Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules