1994 FX1 $2200 Sarasota FL No engine

245160828_1109193799619631_9217048383961142193_n.jpg245231355_577648840222835_4197822287391618847_n.jpg244737023_1284941211953453_5158910570376709093_n.jpg243518866_582500089528506_8260794681758246340_n.jpg244647228_411166483742821_2914901171220207501_n.jpg244990191_413235780184072_1284960333283101685_n.jpg



Located in Sarasota FL - $2200

Complete floating roller - no engine, electrical or exhaust. Add a stock 61x and go. I'm not pulling anything else out of it besides the engine, ebox, and exhaust.



94 hull - titled

UMI pole, steering, bars and throttle

Solas or skat prop, stainless and no numbers I can read easily.

R&D toploader

Riva Groovy rideplate - Jet Dynamics plate available for an additional $200 - rideplate came off for the cosmetic detail it just got, i havent put it back on yet.

Jet Trim mats in okay shape



