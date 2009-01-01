 Yamaha VXR 650 Parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:52 AM #1
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    482

    Yamaha VXR 650 Parts

    See pics, TDR waterbox etc...11.jpg22.jpg44.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:57 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8,843
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Yamaha VXR 650 Parts

    Prices please?


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:14 PM #3
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    49
    Posts
    11,001

    Re: Yamaha VXR 650 Parts

    I’m interested in the yellow fire ext. tube.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 