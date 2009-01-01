Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha VXR 650 Parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 482 Yamaha VXR 650 Parts See pics, TDR waterbox etc...11.jpg22.jpg44.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,843 Blog Entries 5 Re: Yamaha VXR 650 Parts Prices please?



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 49 Posts 11,001 Re: Yamaha VXR 650 Parts I’m interested in the yellow fire ext. tube. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules