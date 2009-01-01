|
|
-
Yamaha VXR 650 Parts
See pics, TDR waterbox etc...11.jpg22.jpg44.jpg
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Yamaha VXR 650 Parts
I’m interested in the yellow fire ext. tube.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules