 1999 kawasaki Jet Ski 900 STX Carb Specs Help
  Today, 08:47 AM #1
    JMAJetSki
    JMAJetSki is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2021
    Location
    Canada
    Age
    35
    Posts
    1

    1999 kawasaki Jet Ski 900 STX Carb Specs Help

    Hi, I am am new here and hopefully can get some help. I have rebuilt the carbs for my 1999 kawasaki Jet Ski 900 STX and I am having a really hard time finding the specs to them. Apparently the specs have been changed after not being changed from 1996 to 1998. So the 1999 specs I need are no where to be found. Is anyone able to help me find what I need for this Jet Ski Carb? Thank you for your help.
  Today, 09:18 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,765

    Re: 1999 kawasaki Jet Ski 900 STX Carb Specs Help

    If you have the CDCV carbs then there are no adjustments specs available. The screws had plugs hiding them from the factory. If you have the regular (NON CV) carbs....CDK2...then just use the '98 specs.
