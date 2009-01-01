Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1999 kawasaki Jet Ski 900 STX Carb Specs Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location Canada Age 35 Posts 1 1999 kawasaki Jet Ski 900 STX Carb Specs Help Hi, I am am new here and hopefully can get some help. I have rebuilt the carbs for my 1999 kawasaki Jet Ski 900 STX and I am having a really hard time finding the specs to them. Apparently the specs have been changed after not being changed from 1996 to 1998. So the 1999 specs I need are no where to be found. Is anyone able to help me find what I need for this Jet Ski Carb? Thank you for your help. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,765 Re: 1999 kawasaki Jet Ski 900 STX Carb Specs Help If you have the CDCV carbs then there are no adjustments specs available. The screws had plugs hiding them from the factory. If you have the regular (NON CV) carbs....CDK2...then just use the '98 specs. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

