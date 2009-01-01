|
|
-
Carb setup for 750BP build. Dual or single?
I'm in the process of doing a X2 750BP build and I wanting to know what's the best carb setup. Single SBN or the dual Keihin 38's that came with the engine. Just looking for a setup that has good performance, easy to tune, reliable and can get replacement parts easily. I think I've heard of people running a single SBN 44 or 46 with good results but I can't seem to find the thread. Appreciate the feedback!
