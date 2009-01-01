Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki sxr 800 flushing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location Russia Age 28 Posts 1 Kawasaki sxr 800 flushing Just bought a used sxr 800 from Japan and was trying to winterize it with coolant, unfortunately didnt do my homework and though to flush it I have to do the same way as my seadoo. So I started the engine, connected water hose to the outlet located next to jet pump on the right side of the ski, I dont have any pressure in the hose so was pouring coolant by hand raising it all the way up to let water flow. Then I noticed most of the coolant started leaking somewhere inside the engine hull, seems like somewhere from the bottom of the engine because I didnt notice any leaking hose. Then Ive read the manual and figured out that flushing outlet located in the engine hull, I assume my ski model is JS800-A1 because there is no number plate on it the question is could I do any damage by flushing the ski from that outlet? And is it normal that it was leaking? A friend of mine told me there must be pressure to force the water through the cooling system.

Also if anyone can help to figure out what that tuning do, there are two hoes on the left and right side of the steering with screws in it, seems like to adjust something, and there is a valve on a thick garden hose I have no idea what it does

any help would be much appreciated, thanks a lot

